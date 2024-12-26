Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Exchange Income Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

