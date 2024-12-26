SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 24.3% – What’s Next?

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) dropped 24.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
SCB X Public Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.
About SCB X Public
SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.
