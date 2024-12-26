Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 8,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Raia Drogasil Trading Down 14.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

