BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$92.56 and last traded at C$92.56. Approximately 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.24.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.79.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.619 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

