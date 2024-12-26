Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading 200% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) traded up 200% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

