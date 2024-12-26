FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.
About FinServ Acquisition
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
