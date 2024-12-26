KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

KRM22 Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.81.

KRM22 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.