Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
