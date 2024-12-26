Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Light Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Light Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Light’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.20%.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

