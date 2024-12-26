Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 1,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

