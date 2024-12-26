Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

