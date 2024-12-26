Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 751.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

