Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 27,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 49,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trigon Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trigon Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Damian Lopez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.