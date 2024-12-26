iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 140,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

