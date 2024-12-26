Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.97. 32,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.