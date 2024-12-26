Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.97. 32,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

