Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 209,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thor Explorations to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
