Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 455,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 77,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sanatana Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
About Sanatana Resources
Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.
