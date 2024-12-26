Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 9,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

