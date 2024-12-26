Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 455,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 77,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sanatana Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile
Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.
