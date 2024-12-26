Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
