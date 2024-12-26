Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 279,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 177,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
Further Reading
