VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86. 9,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

