Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 33,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 139,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

