Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 751.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,097.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.