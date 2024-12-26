Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

12/17/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $219.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $232.00 to $237.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $157.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.93 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

