iHuman (NYSE:IH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 13.72%.
iHuman Trading Up 1.1 %
iHuman stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. iHuman has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45.
