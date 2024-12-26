iHuman (NYSE:IH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 13.72%.

iHuman Trading Up 1.1 %

iHuman stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. iHuman has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.