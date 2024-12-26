iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.46. 15,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

