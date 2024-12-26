iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.