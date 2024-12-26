M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

