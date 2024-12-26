Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 88,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 67,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts predict that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

