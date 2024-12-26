Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 1,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

