Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.81. Approximately 6,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.
The firm has a market cap of C$411.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.81.
About Taiga Building Products
Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.
