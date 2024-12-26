Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05). 30,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 140,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.45.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

