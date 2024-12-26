Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.