Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.71. Approximately 1,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the second quarter worth $336,000.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

