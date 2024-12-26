Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 28.1% – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 28.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

