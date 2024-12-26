Innovex International (INVX) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.
Volatility and Risk
Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Innovex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovex International
|12.31%
|-0.73%
|-0.61%
|Innovex International Competitors
|2.62%
|7.27%
|4.56%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Innovex International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovex International
|$550.34 million
|$600,000.00
|9.25
|Innovex International Competitors
|$4.39 billion
|-$154.22 million
|12.55
Innovex International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovex International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovex International
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Innovex International Competitors
|192
|1395
|1689
|47
|2.48
Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Innovex International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Innovex International rivals beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Innovex International
Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.
