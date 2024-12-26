Innovex International (INVX) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Innovex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 9.25 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 12.55

Innovex International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovex International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 192 1395 1689 47 2.48

Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Innovex International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Innovex International rivals beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

