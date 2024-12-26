Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
