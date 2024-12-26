Celsius’ (CELH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Celsius by 479.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.