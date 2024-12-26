Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. 1,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

