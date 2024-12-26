Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 286.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.