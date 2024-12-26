Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $8.88. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.