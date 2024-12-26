Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 8,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 27,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Imaflex Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

