Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 8,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 27,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Imaflex Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.35.
Imaflex Company Profile
Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imaflex
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.