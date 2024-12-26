Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Head to Head Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $11.47 million 21.20 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.98 Aris Mining $484.51 million 1.25 $11.42 million ($0.02) -176.50

This table compares Osisko Development and Aris Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Osisko Development on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.