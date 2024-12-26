Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

