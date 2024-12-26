Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 58975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.