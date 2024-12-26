Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 58975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.