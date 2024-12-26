Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 204561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 13.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.1837 dividend. This is a boost from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

