E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 82823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.77.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

