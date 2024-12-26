Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 532359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Fanuc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

