Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.50.

Ambu A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Ambu A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

